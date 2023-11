The Fiji Kulas have booked their spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Pacific Games after outclassing host nation, the Solomon Islands 4-1 in their second match in Honiara today.

Fiji led 2-1 at the break with goals to Captain Sofi Diyalowai and Trina Davis.

Davis netted again in the second half and a penalty by Luisa Tamanitoakula sealed the deal for the Angeline Chua coached side.