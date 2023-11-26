Sunday, November 26, 2023
Fiji men and women claim 7s Gold in Honiara

Photo Courtesy: Team Fiji

Both the Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams won Gold at the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in their respective finals on Saturday.

The Sireli Bobo mentored Fiji men’s side defeated Samoa 17-5 in the final to clinch the Gold.

Skipper Suliano Volivoli and Sakiusa Siqila scored a try each to give Fiji a 14-5 lead at the break before landing a penalty in the second spell to seal the win.

The Fijiana 7s snatched the Gold edging a gutsy Papua New Guinea 17-7 in a scintillating final.

In other finals, Men’s Basketball won Gold beating Guam 51-47 while the women’s team walked away with a bronze edging Samoa 63-55.

Team Fiji Sailing secured two silver and two bronze and the Fiji women’s volleyball team walked away with a bronze in the medal play off edging Samoa 2 sets to 1.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
