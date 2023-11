Fiji remains unbeaten in the 2023 Oceania 7s in Brisbane after impressive outings in all of pool matches yesterday and today.

The Ben Gollings coached side faced its toughest test tonight but managed to overcome host nation Australia 28-22.

Earlier in the day, Fiji overpowered Oceania 31-5 and its matches yesterday, the Olympic champions beat New Zealand 12-5 and Niue 47-5.