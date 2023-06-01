Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji keen to learn from Mauritius’ sugar success

Fiji is keen to learn from the experience and success of Mauritius sugar industry, especially in areas of power co-generation, ethanol production and production of refined sugar.

Highlighting this while meeting the President of the Republic of Mauritius, H.E Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit, Mauritius, Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh relayed many similarities between the two countries that share historical traditions and cultures from the Girmit era.

Pressing issues affecting the sugar industry such as Climate Change and its impact, shortage of labour, ageing growers and lack of interest to cane farming by youths were some of the topics discussed in the meeting.

President Roopun commended Fiji’s lead in advocating the impacts of Climate Change in the region and emphasised that small state developing countries, such as Fiji and Mauritius need to work together with other developing states to fight out on carbon emissions and larger emitters.

Singh extended an invitation on behalf of the President to President Roopan to visit Fiji in the near future and also met the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Avinash Teeluck, in Port-Louis, Mauritius.

The meeting surrounded matters on Indentured Labour Route project, promotion of Bhojpuri and Hindi language, and the preservation of cultural and heritage sites.

Mauritius and Fiji have common beliefs and traditions, and share many similarities in terms of their history and cultural heritage.

The program of this visit to Mauritius also includes courtesy calls to the offices of Prime Minister of Mauritius, Minister of Agro-Industry & Food Security, Minister for Transport, Light rail, Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade.

Singh will also make site visits to sugar industry institutions, sugar refineries & distilleries in Mauritius.

He is visiting Mauritius en route to Eswatini to attend the 62nd International Sugar Organization (ISO) workshop & Council Meeting convening from 5th to 9th June 2023.

The other Fiji delegates to the 62nd ISO workshop & Council Meeting include Permanent Secretary for Multi Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry; Yogesh Karan, chief executive of Sugar Cane Growers Council (SCGC) Vimal Dutt, and chief executive of Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Bhan Singh.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rao laces up for first tourney with...

Fiji Under 17 defender Vinayak Rao is ready to make his tournament ...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start against Dru...

Four Fijian players will start for the Queensland Reds against the ...
Football

Historic win for Labasa in Champs L...

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural OFC Women's Champ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa to field an all local outfit i...

Digicel Premier League leaders Rewa will feature in the 2023 Fiji F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rao laces up for first tourney w...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji Under...

Fijian quartet to start against ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Historic win for Labasa in Champ...

Football
Labasa kic...

Rewa to field an all local outfi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Digicel Pr...

Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull ...

Entertainment
Pop singer...

WHO commends Fiji’s enforc...

News
The World ...

Popular News

Govt is doing its best to suppor...

Business
Acting Pri...

Diyalowai confident about Labasa...

Sports
Labasa FC ...

Valetini back to take on mighty ...

Rugby
Rested Wal...

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Gavoka attends inaugural summit ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Gitali eyes spot in Supermodel p...

News
Face of Be...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Labasa FC vs Kiwi FC