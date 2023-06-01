Fiji keen to learn from Mauritius’ sugar success

Fiji is keen to learn from the experience and success of Mauritius sugar industry, especially in areas of power co-generation, ethanol production and production of refined sugar.

Highlighting this while meeting the President of the Republic of Mauritius, H.E Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit, Mauritius, Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh relayed many similarities between the two countries that share historical traditions and cultures from the Girmit era.

Pressing issues affecting the sugar industry such as Climate Change and its impact, shortage of labour, ageing growers and lack of interest to cane farming by youths were some of the topics discussed in the meeting.

President Roopun commended Fiji’s lead in advocating the impacts of Climate Change in the region and emphasised that small state developing countries, such as Fiji and Mauritius need to work together with other developing states to fight out on carbon emissions and larger emitters.

Singh extended an invitation on behalf of the President to President Roopan to visit Fiji in the near future and also met the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Avinash Teeluck, in Port-Louis, Mauritius.

The meeting surrounded matters on Indentured Labour Route project, promotion of Bhojpuri and Hindi language, and the preservation of cultural and heritage sites.

Mauritius and Fiji have common beliefs and traditions, and share many similarities in terms of their history and cultural heritage.

The program of this visit to Mauritius also includes courtesy calls to the offices of Prime Minister of Mauritius, Minister of Agro-Industry & Food Security, Minister for Transport, Light rail, Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade.

Singh will also make site visits to sugar industry institutions, sugar refineries & distilleries in Mauritius.

He is visiting Mauritius en route to Eswatini to attend the 62nd International Sugar Organization (ISO) workshop & Council Meeting convening from 5th to 9th June 2023.

The other Fiji delegates to the 62nd ISO workshop & Council Meeting include Permanent Secretary for Multi Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry; Yogesh Karan, chief executive of Sugar Cane Growers Council (SCGC) Vimal Dutt, and chief executive of Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Bhan Singh.