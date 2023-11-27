Monday, November 27, 2023
Fiji to kick off Dubai 7s campaign against USA

Melrose Cup champions Fiji will kick off their HSBC Dubai 7s Pool C campaign against the USA at the Sevens stadium on Saturday.

The match will get underway at 6.06pm followed by the clash against France at 9.52pm.

On Sunday, Fiji will round off their pool match against Great Britain at 3.50am.

Meanwhile, Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has named a powerful 13 member squad for Dubai and Cape Town 7s.

The squad includes three series debutants in Ilikimi Vunaki, Netava Koroisau and Rubeni Kabu.

Fiji 7s squad: Josese Batirerega, Ilikimi Vunaki, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jeremaia Matana, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Netava Koroisau, Rubeni Kabu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Joseva Talacolo, Ratu Menueli Maisamoa, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
