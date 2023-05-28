Fiji-US strengthen investment and trade

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is committed to strengthening trade and investment relations with the United States.

Kamikamica, who is in Detroit, attending the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial Meeting, highlighted Fiji’s seriousness to working with the US Government.

He said that this working relationship is potentially a beneficial collaboration for various sectors of Fiji’s economy, more so the United States.

The discussions revolved around the importance of the Indo-Pacific region as an engine for global economic growth.

“Both country need to understand the significance of the removal of barriers to ensure a conducive environment for businesses and investors from both nations.”

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed the Government’s appreciation to the United States, for its continued support for Fiji’s economic development efforts, and emphasised the need for increased foreign direct investment to fuel sustainable growth.