Fijian Drua launches its own travel site

The Fijian Drua today launched its very own travel booking website to make it even easier for fans to attend matches in Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

Launched in partnership with New Zealand travel technology experts Travel Lab,

Fijian Drua Travel is the first of its kind for any Super Rugby side and is a one-stop

shop for fans wanting the best packaged deals including flights, accommodation,

matchday tickets, matchday hospitality, ground transfers and many other activities.

The website is now live, featuring excellent flight deals with Drua airline partner Fiji

Airways as well as leading Fiji resorts and hotels.

The platform also offers a seamless jump offline to connect with an experienced agent if more information or assistance is required.

Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein said: “We know

there’s good interest from overseas based fans to travel to a match in Fiji. We are

delighted to launch Drua Travel with our partners Travel Lab, offering travellers

everywhere the ultimate rugby travel experience.”

“Drua Travel will enable fans of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as well as other Super Rugby Pacific clubs to make a trip of it to Fiji.”

“Join the world’s best fans in Lautoka or Suva to ensure a matchday atmosphere like no other, bundled with flights, accommodation, transfers and more for an excellent deal.”

What’s more, coming as a group to Fiji will unlock some exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences with the Fijian Drua. This includes unique Drua gifts, behind the scenes access and meet & greet with players.”

Hussein added that the time is now to introduce Fiji’s first ever travel package site by a

sports club.

“On the back of the recent sports tourism research results released by Tourism Fiji about the economic impact of Fijian Drua matches in Fiji, we realise the Drua is now a significant contributor to Fiji tourism.”

“We’re taking the next step in unlocking even further economic opportunities for tourism stakeholders with the Drua Travel site.”

“Travellers love packaged deals and the Drua is eager to be a part of this ecosystem, which in turn helps keep more tourism revenue in our country to support all.”

“Thousands of travellers visited Fiji for the 2023 season of Shop N Save Super Rugby

Pacific, and Drua Travel is especially created to entice even more visitors to Fiji

during upcoming seasons.”

Travel Lab CEO Simon Mckearney said: “We’re grateful to the Fijian Drua for partnering with us on this exciting new journey as they embark on the much-awaited 2024 season.”

“Travel Lab are self-confessed rugby fanatics and are really impressed with the innovation flowing across the entire Fijian Drua Team, both on and off field.”

“We are always looking to help businesses like the Drua grow their brand and market reach and this can be done through technical design including promotional travel packages like the Fijian Drua have opted for.”

“Tours tailored made to suit fans needs at affordable rates is such a great proposition.”