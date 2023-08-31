Thursday, August 31, 2023
Fijian duo named in Barbarians squad

Two Fijian players have been named in the Barbarians’ 25-member squad for their opening match against English side Northampton Saints in a Club Friendly match next month.

After an impressive performance with Australia A in their 30-21 victory over Portugal in Paris last week, former Fiji U20 Captain and Queensland Reds lock Seru Uru and winger Filipo Daugunu will link up a plethora of Australians for the Barbarians.

There are 11 players with Wallaby experience, headlined by James O’Connor, Tom Wright and Hunter Paisami with coach Jason Gilmore taking charge of the Barbarians.

The squad is supplemented with players from Japan, with five capped players selected.

The Barbarians are coming off a 28-14 defeat of Samoa, largely made up of players from South Africa and the Premiership.

Barbarians will face Northampton Saints at 6am at Cinch Stadium on 2 September.

Forwards: Josh Canham, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Kenta Kobayashi, Tom Lambert, Lachlan Lonergan, Faulua Makisi, Shunta Nakamura, Cadeyrn Neville, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Kanji Shimokawa, Lachlan Swinton, Sam Talakai, Seru Uru, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, Ryan Lonergan, Nicholas McCurran, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Kaito Shigeno, Taichi Takahashi, Tom Wright, Ryohei Yamanaka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
