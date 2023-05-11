Force name Fijian quartet for Drua clash

Fijian quarter Manasa Mataele, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Rahboni Vosayaco and Isi Naisarani have all been named to face their kinsmen when the Western Force face the giant killing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow.

Mataele has been named on the wing with Fines-Leleiwasa to start at halfback.

Vosayaco will start at number eight with Naisarani coming off the bench.

Wallabies duo Tom Robertson and Folau Fainga’a have also been cleared to play for the homeside.

The Drua will look to tighten their top eight standing against the 11th placed Force in Perth.

The match kicks off at HBF Stadium at 9.35pm tomorrow.

Force line-up: Angus Warner, Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Ryan McCauley, Michael Wells (c), Carlo Tizzano, Rahboni Vosayaco, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Manasa Mataele, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Zach Kibirge, Chase Tiatia.

Reserves: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Tim Anstee, Isi Naisarani, Ian Prior, George Poolman.