Thursday, May 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Force name Fijian quartet for Drua clash

Photo courtesy: The West Australian

Fijian quarter Manasa Mataele, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Rahboni Vosayaco and Isi Naisarani have all been named to face their kinsmen when the Western Force face the giant killing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow.

Mataele has been named on the wing with Fines-Leleiwasa to start at halfback.

Vosayaco will start at number eight with Naisarani coming off the bench.

Wallabies duo Tom Robertson and Folau Fainga’a have also been cleared to play for the homeside.

The Drua will look to tighten their top eight standing against the 11th placed Force in Perth.

The match kicks off at HBF Stadium at 9.35pm tomorrow.

Force line-up: Angus Warner, Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Ryan McCauley, Michael Wells (c), Carlo Tizzano, Rahboni Vosayaco, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Manasa Mataele, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Zach Kibirge, Chase Tiatia.

Reserves: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Tim Anstee, Isi Naisarani, Ian Prior, George Poolman.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva departs for OFC Champions Leag...

Fiji’s OFC Champions League representative, Suva FC left our shores...
News

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set for J...

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commi...
Rugby

Byrne demands a better show against...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes they are ...
Rugby

We need to focus on discipline: Ser...

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says discipline is a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva departs for OFC Champions L...

Football
Fiji’s OFC...

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Byrne demands a better show agai...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

We need to focus on discipline: ...

Rugby
Fijian War...

PS Forum revived to enhance serv...

News
Acting Per...

Adopt a healthy lifestyle, Cance...

News
Cancer cha...

Popular News

Drua ready to put on a strong ch...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Davule out of IBA World Champion...

Boxing
Jone Davul...

Passport services resume from to...

News
The Fiji I...

Act review is discriminatory, sa...

News
The Fiji L...

Prop Kamikamica returns from sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Habosi, Kamikamica star in Racin...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva departs for OFC Champions League