Fijian quartet to feature for Barbarians

Four Flying Fijians flew out of the country yesterday to join the Barbarians squad for this weekend’s clash against Wales in Cardiff.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere, halfback Simione Kuruvoli, winger Salesitino Ravutaumada and fullback Ilaisa Droasese were picked by coaches Scott Robinson and Eddie Jones after their sterling performances for Fiji at the 2023 Rugby World Cup which concluded yesterday in France.

The match will be in honour of former Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones, who retired from international rugby in May having won a record 170 test caps.

Apart from Jones, the Barbarians will also have the likes of South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen and Argentine back row Pablo Matera.

They will be joined by another legendary back row man at the home of Welsh rugby in the 125-times capped Australian player Michael Hooper who missed out on the World Cup through injury.

The Barbarians will take on Wales at 2.30am at Principality Stadium on Sunday.