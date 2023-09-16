Fijian referees officiate in U16 Championship

Two Fijian referees are currently officiating at the OFC Under 16 Girls Championship in Tahiti.

Fiji Football Association’s acting Referees Director Madhu Sudhan confirmed to FijiLive that Torika Delai and Mohammed Altaf were picked from Fiji.

Sudhan said both are OFC badge holders and they have been officiating at the OFC level since the last two years.

He said initially three referees from Fiji were expected to officiate at the tournament however; one of them had to pull out due to work commitment.

He added that Fiji FA will continue holding referees workshops and programs in the coming months at the Academy in Suva to develop more match officials.