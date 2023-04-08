Fijiana Drua suffers first Super W defeat

Super W champions, Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua suffered their first loss in the competition today after being outclassed completely in their 31-5 defeat to the Waratahs in Sydney.

The Inoke Male coached side could not find their rhythm from the opening whistle and gave away a lot of penalties and possession.

The more composed and patient Tahs managed to get two tries in the first spell though Desiree Miller and Layne Morgan and led 12-0 at the break.

Fullback Lavenia Tinai gave some hope to the visitors with a superb try early in the second half but the Waratahs had more ideas and used their strength, pace and skills well to score three more converted tries through Morgan and Katalina Amosa (2) to keep their unbeaten run this season intact.