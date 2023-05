Fijiana thrashes PNG in opener

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s thrashed Papua New Guinea 77-0 in their opening match of the Oceania Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast in Australia on Friday.

The Inoke Male coached side took full control over their Pacific neighbours, unleashing their speedy backline in the 10-try rout.

The Fijiana ran in five tries in the first half to lead 31-0 at half-time.

Tries were scored by Keleni Marawa, Ana Korovata, Fiji 7s star Reapi Uluinasau and Ana Maria getting a brace.

Fiji did not stop in the second half and continued the rollover with Uluinasau getting a double to complete her hat-trick.

Fijiana XV: Bulou Vasuturaga, Keleni Marawa, Ana Korovata, Asinate Serevi, Mereoni Nakesa, Fulori Nabura, Raijieli Daveua, Bitila Tawake, Setaita Railumu, Luisa Tisolo, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Ana Naimasi, Raijeli Laqereqeretabua, Reapi Uluinasau.

Reserves: Litia Marama, Iris Verebalavu, Doreen Narokete, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Jennifer Ravutia, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Vani Arei.

Papua New Guinea: Regila Wilfred, Lorraine Pomat, Lyan Philemon, Brenda Waiye Goro, Lilly Bavnai Moses, Amenda Pakure, Venesa Nakas, Marie Biyama, Augusta Livuana, Cynthiah Peters, Fatima Rama, Joanne Butler, Merolyn Malt, Naomi Kelly, Joanne Lagona.

Reserves: Carol Paua, Charlyn Harman, Linda George, Consie Wamura, Meli Joe, Doreen Kaputin, Katherine Wena, Jessica Refireka.