Sunday, September 24, 2023
Fijians retained in Wallabies starting team

The Wallabies have retained four Fijians in their starting team to face Wales in their all-important Rugby World Cup Pool C encounter in France tomorrow.

Rob Valetini will feature at Number 8, Samu Kerevi will be at inside centre while Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase will be on the wings.

Fellow Fijian Suliasi Vunivalu will again start from the bench.

Meanwhile Ben Donaldson is selected at fly-half after he started the opening two World Cup games at fullback.

Donaldson is handed the 10 jersey after Carter Gordon was taken off early in the second half of the 22-15 defeat by Fiji.

Vice-captain and scrum-half Tate McDermott returns, but hooker David Porecki is retained as captain.

There are three changes in personnel, with flanker Rob Leota starting instead of Fraser McReight and Tom Hooper switching to open-side.

Captain Will Skelton and prop Taniela Tupou are missing through injury.

The match kicks off at 7am (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
