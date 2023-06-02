FijiFirst Party has 60 days to comply: FEO

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa has reiterated that FijiFirst Party has 60 days to comply with the requirement under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act.

Mataiciwa said that if the party does not submit anything in the first 30 days which ends on 15 June, their suspension will continue for another 30 days.

“If FijiFirst still does not comply in the first 30 days, their suspension will be extended for another 30 days which will conclude on 15 July, 2023.”

“However, if they still fail to submit by then, we will have no option but to proceed with the deregistration process in which the party will be requested to explain and justify, why they should not be deregistered.”

“Their response will determine the existence of the FijiFirst thereafter.”

Mataiciwa added that their records have shown that they have always been up to date with their disclosures until this year and are working towards getting their audited accounts submitted before the deadline, which is 15 June 2023.