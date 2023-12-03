Fiji’s title drought continues in Dubai

Fiji failed to reach the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s final for the seventh year in a row after losing 14-7 to South Africa in the cup semifinal today.

It was a heated contest throughout the first half.

Both sides tested the mettle of the other but again Fiji drew the short straw on the offence.

The seldom quality ball received was hardly used to its potential as the Blitzbokkes rushing defence closed the Fiji attack at every opportunity.

South Africa playmaker Justin Geduld crossed over to score the lone try of the first half which he also converted with six minutes gone.

Fiji looked to up the tempo in the second half with key players such as Kaminieli Rasaku attempting to find a chink in the green defensive line.

The Olympic Games gold medalists finally broke the deadlock with Pilipo Bukayaro racing through to score and Terio Tamani converting to equalise in the 10th minute.

South Africa regained the lead a minute later after Fiji fell asleep at the tackle allowing Masande Mtshali through to score with Dewald Human converting.

Fiji pushed to string desperate phases in attack, but late support saw Fiji give away quality bal possession in the crucial moments.

Fiji last reached the final in 2016 under Ben Ryan and also claimed the title after beating South Africa 26-14.