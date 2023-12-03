Sunday, December 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji’s title drought continues in Dubai

Fiji failed to reach the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s final for the seventh year in a row after losing 14-7 to South Africa in the cup semifinal today.

It was a heated contest throughout the first half.

Both sides tested the mettle of the other but again Fiji drew the short straw on the offence.

The seldom quality ball received was hardly used to its potential as the Blitzbokkes rushing defence closed the Fiji attack at every opportunity.

South Africa playmaker Justin Geduld crossed over to score the lone try of the first half which he also converted with six minutes gone.

Fiji looked to up the tempo in the second half with key players such as Kaminieli Rasaku attempting to find a chink in the green defensive line.

The Olympic Games gold medalists finally broke the deadlock with Pilipo Bukayaro racing through to score and Terio Tamani converting to equalise in the 10th minute.

South Africa regained the lead a minute later after Fiji fell asleep at the tackle allowing Masande Mtshali through to score with Dewald Human converting.

Fiji pushed to string desperate phases in attack, but late support saw Fiji give away quality bal possession in the crucial moments.

Fiji last reached the final in 2016 under Ben Ryan and also claimed the title after beating South Africa 26-14.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces Bo...

Fiji survived a scary second half comeback to secure a place in the...
Dubai 7s

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s qua...

Ill-discipline and a lacklustre performance saw Fijiana bundled out...
Football

Khan is new Suva boss as Pratap ste...

Former Suva and national representative Intiaz Khan will lead the c...
Rugby

Kuridrani pens two year deal with S...

Fiji-born former Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has penned a two...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces...

Rugby
Fiji survi...

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s ...

Dubai 7s
Ill-discip...

Khan is new Suva boss as Pratap ...

Football
Former Suv...

Kuridrani pens two year deal wit...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Suaalii can better than other co...

NRL
Dual inter...

PM discusses key issues with IOM...

News
On the sid...

Popular News

Turuva’s Panthers to face ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Pair arrested for aggravated rob...

News
Two men we...

Kamikamica is Acting Prime Minis...

News
Prime Mini...

FijiFirst govt was right about A...

News
FijiFirst ...

No deal, AG to write to IPC: Kam...

News
Acting Pri...

MOG recommends review of SOER...

News
The Multi-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces Boks in semifinal