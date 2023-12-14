Fines-Leleiwasa recalls surreal Wallabies debut

Scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa who shares links to Fiji has recalled his whirlwind and “surreal” Wallabies debut and World Cup experience after last week returning to Western Force training.

The 28-year-old bolted into World Cup calculations after an excellent 2023 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, making his international debut against France prior to the tournament in late August.

Fines-Leleiwasa went on to make his World Cup debut as a reserve in the 22-15 loss to Fiji, playing again a fortnight later against Portugal.

“It was obviously disappointing with the results but, for me, it was a very exciting tournament,” he told rugby.com.au

“Obviously my first taste of international rugby and what a perfect stage to be a part of.”

As a youngster, Fines-Leleiwasa idolized Australia’s most capped international player George Gregan, who also played at scrum-half.

Thus, it was fitting when Gregan presented Fines-Leleiwasa with his debut cap.

“It was a pretty special moment getting my cap from George Gregan, obviously an idol of mine growing up,” he said.

“That time in France and my first game against the French was a pretty special moment for me and my family.

“I had my mum, aunty, cousin and partner over for about four weeks. To share a few games with them and see them on that side of the world was special.”

Fines-Leleiwasa trained with the Wallabies in Sydney in June prior to the Rugby Championship, before returning to the Force and receiving the World Cup call-up in August which caught him off guard.

“I was about to head into a team meeting and I got a call from the Wallabies’ manager that I’d be heading to the World Cup for the 2023 season,” he said.

“It was a pretty surreal moment. I couldn’t contain the excitement in front of 40 of the lads and they said not to tell anyone. It was tough. I got home and rang my mum and dad, it was special.

“I think Crono drip-fed it out over the couple of hours after I left. It got announced the next day and I got a few special messages from the lads which was nice.”

Fines-Leleiwasa enjoyed a European holiday after the World Cup, visiting the French Alps, Italy, Spain and London over three weeks, before returning home where his mum travelled from over east to join him at Coldplay’s Perth show and spend the week with him.