Thursday, July 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fines-Leleiwasa Uru for Tonga clash

Fijian halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and flanker Seru Uru have been named in a strong Australia A side to take on the Ikale Tahi in Tonga tomorrow.

Fines-Leleiwasa will impact from the bench with Uru to don his traditional number six jersey.

Head Coach Jason Gilmore has also included two Tongans in his lineup including the powerful Tongan Thor Taniela Tupou.

“Preparation has been good, the boys have been excellent and I think we’re looking pretty sound,” Gilmore said.

“It’s great to have a few of our Tongan boys like Nela and Folau over here with us – we had a great reception at the airport and we’re looking forward to a really special game for all our boys, in particular those with Tongan heritage.”

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have captained at Super Rugby level and a lot of natural leadership around the squad but we think Bernard is a great choice to lead.”

“He’s got a lot of experience, played at two World Cups and just led Kubota to a win over in Japan – he’s in form and will do a good job for us.”

The match kicks off at 2pm at Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Jale achieves FIFA World Cup dream

New Zealand footballer Grace Jale who shares links to Fiji says Aus...
2023-24 National Budget

Koroilavesau’s point of order...

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says he has reviewed ...
News

Vasu’s partner has served his...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the picture of the Minister for...
News

Ex FSC CEO’s investigation is...

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says there is an...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jale achieves FIFA World Cup dre...

Football
New Zealan...

Koroilavesau’s point of or...

2023-24 National Budget
Speaker of...

Vasu’s partner has served ...

News
Prime Mini...

Ex FSC CEO’s investigation...

News
The Fiji I...

Prasad had declared his interest...

News
Prime Mini...

Deal with it, Rabuka tells Radro...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

ESCAP pledges support for Coalit...

News
The United...

Elton John bows out of live care...

Entertainment
Sir Elton ...

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasa...

News
Minister f...

Biukoto is new Vodafone Fiji CEO...

News
Elenoa Biu...

Deceptive budget by a confused G...

News
Opposition...

We badly lacked concentration: L...

Football
Bottom-pac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Jale achieves FIFA World Cup dream