Fines-Leleiwasa Uru for Tonga clash

Fijian halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and flanker Seru Uru have been named in a strong Australia A side to take on the Ikale Tahi in Tonga tomorrow.

Fines-Leleiwasa will impact from the bench with Uru to don his traditional number six jersey.

Head Coach Jason Gilmore has also included two Tongans in his lineup including the powerful Tongan Thor Taniela Tupou.

“Preparation has been good, the boys have been excellent and I think we’re looking pretty sound,” Gilmore said.

“It’s great to have a few of our Tongan boys like Nela and Folau over here with us – we had a great reception at the airport and we’re looking forward to a really special game for all our boys, in particular those with Tongan heritage.”

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have captained at Super Rugby level and a lot of natural leadership around the squad but we think Bernard is a great choice to lead.”

“He’s got a lot of experience, played at two World Cups and just led Kubota to a win over in Japan – he’s in form and will do a good job for us.”

The match kicks off at 2pm at Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa.