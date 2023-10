A dormitory housing 60 students at the Queen Victoria School in Tailevu was fully destroyed by a fire yesterday.

According to the National Fire Authority, a call was made to them just after 4pm and upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from the Korovou Fire Station found the dormitory which is occupied by senior students fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished by 5.09pm and no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The probable cause of fire is still unknown at this stage.