Flying Fijians have prepared well for WCup: Baber

Fiji 7s Olympic Games gold medal winning coach Gareth Baber believes the Flying Fijians management has done an extraordinary job with the side and is eager to see them perform at the Rugby World Cup.

The now Director of Rugby at Cardiff Metropolitian University returned to the country with the Oceania Rugby Women’s Combine after being abroad for over two years.

“It’s an extraordinary thing the management has done with the team,” Baber said.

“We know that there’s heaps of talent, we know people will always have opinions of who’s in the side and who’s not.

“It is good to see what they are putting together there, and they will certainly look to use that in the world cup.”

“I can’t say what that means, but for Australia and Wales and the like it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Baber added he is especially excited for Fiji’s opening game at the RWC.

“Obviously, the challenge is they are going to play Wales in the first game of the world cup, and that is a challenge for myself, I don’t know who I will support.”

Baber also had an opportunity to meet with his former players Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Waisea Nacuqu, Napolioni Ratu and Josua Vakurunabili.