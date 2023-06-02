FNRLW champs ready to defend title

Defending champions, Police Sharks are eager to maintain their hold on the Fiji National Rugby League Women’s Premiership title this year.

Team Manager Mele Bononuku said the side is geared and ready for the season ahead.

“We have been preparing well from the pre-season and we are ready,” Bononuku said.

Opening the season against 2022 runners-up Lami Steelers, Sharks captain Lase Takayawa said they were a target for many teams this season.

“Our main focus is we know that all teams are there aiming to beat us as defending champions,” Takayawa said.

“This year it will be a different for us, we won’t take any teams lightly, play all games as finals starting from tomorrow.”

The Sharks and Steelers clash at Churchill Park ground one at 4pm tomorrow.