FNRLW clubs receive equipment boost

PacificAus Sports has further invested in the development of women’s rugby league with a supply of sporting equipments.

Handing over the items at the Fiji National Rugby League Headquarters today, Australian High Commission Second Secretary Songhie Tatipata said the gifting of training equipments would further the game in the country.

“Development of womens participation in sports is a priority for us,” Tatipata said.

“We are also very pleased to partner with the FNRL and the National Rugby League to create this opportunity.

“We are very happy to see the development and a very pleased to be a part of that journey.”

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe commended PacificAusSports and the NRL for their continued support in Fiji domestic rugby league as well as in the region.

“Their support is evident with the growing number of teams, and participation in the women’s game,”

The equipment would be distributed to all FNRLW teams in the country.