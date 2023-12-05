Food safety task force set up: Kamikamica

The Ministry of Trade together with regulators of the Fiji’s food industry have established a ‘National Taskforce on Food Safety’ aimed at addressing common food related issues, on importation, storage and the tampering of expiry dates by retailers.

According to the Acting Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, said the taskforce has met twice under the purview of his Ministry and concerns have been raised as to what measures the Government is using to ensure that imported food items meet the required laws, guidelines and standards.

Kamikamica said that the Taskforce intends to provide a platform where the sharing of information and developing common approached that would enhance the effective enforcement of food standards and regulations, with the objective of supporting consumers to make safer food choices.

The Consumer Council of Fiji said its role, as an advocacy body, aims to protect the rights and interests of consumers by promoting fair and just delivery of goods and services.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil said that in order to ensure imported food items meet local requirements, food safety regulators must collaborate and analyse the gaps in regulation and see that regulation and policies are aligned accordingly to control the quality of imported foods.

However, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission upon the approval of the Acting Prime Minister can hold an inquiry necessary to food safety and related matters.