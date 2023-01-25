Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Defending champions Suva have been drawn into a tough Group C for the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) which will be played next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Suva is drawn with Tavua, Savusavu and Labasa.

Group A is headed by Ba, Nasinu and Rewa.

2021 runners-up Lami are in Group B with Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, 10 teams will be participating in the tournament this year with five teams from the South – Suva, Lami, Nasinu, Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa.

The three western teams are Ba, Tavua and Nadi.

Labasa and Savusavu are the two Northern teams.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel confirmed that the winner will be awarded $4,500 while the runner-up will receive $2,500.

The 2022 Futsal IDC will be played between 2-5 February.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
