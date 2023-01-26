NZ to host OFC Futsal Nations Cup

OFC Futsal and Beach Soccer Player Development Officer Paul Toohey has confirmed that New Zealand will host the Futsal Nations Cup this year.

Toohey told FijiLive that eight affiliated nations under the Oceania Football Confederation umbrella will be part of the tournament from 1-7 October.

Toohey said the tournament finalists will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup which will be played in September and October while the host nation is yet to be named.

New Zealand won the 2022 OFC Futsal Nations Cup beating Solomon Islands 6–2 in the final in Fiji.