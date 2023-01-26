Thursday, January 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

NZ to host OFC Futsal Nations Cup

OFC Futsal and Beach Soccer Player Development Officer Paul Toohey has confirmed that New Zealand will host the Futsal Nations Cup this year.

Toohey told FijiLive that eight affiliated nations under the Oceania Football Confederation umbrella will be part of the tournament from 1-7 October.

Toohey said the tournament finalists will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup which will be played in September and October while the host nation is yet to be named.

New Zealand won the 2022 OFC Futsal Nations Cup beating Solomon Islands 6–2 in the final in Fiji.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says the next four years wil...
Entertainment

Tandon honored with Padma Shri awar...

The Indian Government has honoured versatile Bollywood actress Rave...
Rugby

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney: Tu...

Seasoned Fiji 7s journeyman Pio Tuwai is confident the Ben Gollings...
News

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement

The University of the South Pacific Students' Association (USPSA) h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Next 4 years will be vital: Sing...

Business
Minister f...

Tandon honored with Padma Shri a...

Entertainment
The Indian...

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney:...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

They practiced their right to le...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji FA to announce Women’...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Popular News

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Fijiana to face GB in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Kasavu to face United Sangam in ...

Football
Reigning c...

Fiji to work on discipline ahead...

Football
Fiji U17 c...

Tahiti, NCL progress to U17 semi...

Football
Tahiti and...

Staff play central role in Minis...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh