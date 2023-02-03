Kumar jets in to boost Suva’s campaign

The passion and love for Futsal has seen top striker Akitesh Kumar fly in from Australia to help Suva retain its title in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship this weekend.

Kumar, who is currently studying engineering in the Land Down Under told FijiLive, that they are on a study break and there was no better way to utilise his time than doing what he’s good at.

“I have been playing in the Suva futsal team for the last five years and I have achieved a lot with this team,” the former Dayanand Anglo Vedic College Student said.

“I had been away in Australia and I used to train to stay in shape. It was a different excitement when I got to know the dates of the futsal IDC so I just flew in last Friday to help my team.”

“It’s good to be back home and play with my brothers from whom I have learned a lot. My aim is to help my team win the tournament for the fifth time. The competition is tough and even today; Labasa gave us a tough time.”

Meanwhile, Suva defeated Labasa 4-2 and qualified for the semi-final. The reigning champs will play Savusavu in their last Group A match at 3pm tomorrow.