Friday, February 3, 2023
We badly lacked fitness, says Sharma

Nasinu Coach Aman Sharma admits fitness was a letdown for the side in their two Group A  matches of the the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

After being humiliated 8-1 by Rewa last night, the Southerners were today outclassed by Ba 8-2.

“We are still in a developing stage because some of our senior players have left the team and gone overseas. Today we did not have the entire squad of players working.”

“I strongly feel that our fitness was a major drawback. We lacked it badly because we did not train together as a team and the team just got together over the weekend. Building the right fitness in these couple of days was tough but we are glad to have played Ba.”

“We still have a game left and it’s the 9/10 place play and I’m optimistic for a win there. We want to end the tournament with a win. We have to set up a strong game plan to beat whichever team we meet on Sunday.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
