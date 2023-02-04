New approach for Futsal champs

Suva Coach Vivek Nadan says they are applying a new approach to defend their title in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) which is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena.

The reigning champions have booked their spot in the semifinals after winning all their three group matches impressively.

“We tried some new formations, the new system is used to just to get the boys motivated before we hit the semifinal. We expect a good semifinal clash with whoever we face tomorrow,” Nadan told FijiLive.

“The opponents see us the way we play so we cannot keep to the same system all the time. We have to change the way we play, the set pieces and the way we pass and control the game.”

“We always keep in mind that we do something new in order for us to retain the title this year.”

“The boys know their roles when they hit the court. We want the boys to meet the standard the senior district reps have set in the first two days and keep the pace up tomorrow.”

“Fingers crossed, we can make it five times this year. All teams have come prepared and are starting to understand what Futsal soccer is.”

Suva registered a huge 9-0 win over newcomers Savusavu in their last Group C match today.