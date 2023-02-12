Slow start cost us dearly: Lockington

Stand-in Ba Coach Charlene Lockington says their slow start resulted in a 4-3 loss to Labasa in the inaugural women’s Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

She said the first half was not in their favor as they allowed Labasa to score three unanswered goals.

“We had a poor start. Labasa was all over us and our game plan did not work.”

“Players felt tired just after 10 minutes. Maybe the heat also took its toll on the players and they got tired easily.”

“We did not have Koleta Likuculacula because she received a red card in the IDC final so that stopped her from playing today. Again her absence really deterred our finishing.”

Lockington said their engine heated up in the second half which saw them make a comeback with three goals.

“We had a good talk at the break and the girls felt motivated. They stuck to the game plan and scored three goals although it was late.”

“It was unfortunate that we opened up a chance and allowed Labasa to get in our territory. If we had another five minutes, we could have kept the pressure on because in the final minutes, Labasa players got tired and we could see them walking on the field.”