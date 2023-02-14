National Futsal trialists selected

Fiji Futsal Coach Jerry Sam has named a 52-member squad for upcoming international commitments.

The players were handpicked by Sam and selectors after the conclusion of the Extra Supermarket Inter-District Championship held early this month.

Players that have been selected will undergo trials on February 25 and 26.

Fiji is preparing for the Oceania Football Confederation Futsal Nations Cup that will be held in New Zealand in October.

52-member trial squad:

Etonia Dogalau, Amena Bolaitamana, Christopher Kumar, Aiyush Ashish Kumar, Hussaini Khan, Ravinesh Chand, Ravinesh Singh, Mohammed Rahman, Shaheel Valentine, Arav Nadan, Mohammed Arian, William Valentine, Mohammed Ayman, Shafeem Buksh, Mohammed Shalmeen, Ratu Dau, Abhishay Kumar, Edwin Sahayam, Ashnil Raju, Mohammed Zaid, Mohammed Ali, Asaeli Heritage, Shahil Dave, Deepal Singh, Vineet Nadan, Krishneel Singh, Filipe Baravilala, Shivnal Prasad, Rajneel Singh, Kalisto Veikoka, Mohammed Fardeen, Tevita Waranivalu, Ashok Kumar, Amit Lal, Ivan Nikhil Kumar, Mubashir Ali, Kavinesh Lal, Ramzan Khan, Merril Nand, Prashant Chand, Junaid Ali, Nemesh Ram, Aman Naidu, Ravneel Pal, Ronish Singh, Nikhil Chand, Bruce Hughes, Ronish Singh, Navneet Chand, Anas Nabi, Kitione Baleloa, Rynal Chand.