Tuesday, February 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

National Futsal trialists selected

Fiji Futsal Coach Jerry Sam has named a 52-member squad for upcoming international commitments.

The players were handpicked by Sam and selectors after the conclusion of the Extra Supermarket Inter-District Championship held early this month.

Players that have been selected will undergo trials on February 25 and 26.

Fiji is preparing for the Oceania Football Confederation Futsal Nations Cup that will be held in New Zealand in October.

52-member trial squad:

Etonia Dogalau, Amena Bolaitamana, Christopher Kumar, Aiyush Ashish Kumar, Hussaini Khan, Ravinesh Chand, Ravinesh Singh, Mohammed Rahman, Shaheel Valentine, Arav Nadan, Mohammed Arian, William Valentine, Mohammed Ayman, Shafeem Buksh, Mohammed Shalmeen, Ratu Dau, Abhishay Kumar, Edwin Sahayam, Ashnil Raju, Mohammed Zaid, Mohammed Ali, Asaeli Heritage, Shahil Dave, Deepal Singh, Vineet Nadan, Krishneel Singh, Filipe Baravilala, Shivnal Prasad, Rajneel Singh, Kalisto Veikoka, Mohammed Fardeen, Tevita Waranivalu, Ashok Kumar, Amit Lal, Ivan Nikhil Kumar, Mubashir Ali, Kavinesh Lal, Ramzan Khan, Merril Nand, Prashant Chand, Junaid Ali, Nemesh Ram, Aman Naidu, Ravneel Pal, Ronish Singh, Nikhil Chand, Bruce Hughes, Ronish Singh, Navneet Chand, Anas Nabi, Kitione Baleloa, Rynal Chand.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Coach Ali returns to guide Ba

Experienced Coach Imdad Ali is back to lead Ba’s campaign in the 20...
Sports

Rt Cakobau Park to host three match...

Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host two opening round Digicel Fij...
News

Ministry works on 4,275 invalid app...

The Ministry of Education is working on resubmitting 4275 non-appro...
News

Boy, 8, electrocuted at Nadi resort...

An 8-year-old New Zealander who resided in Sydney, Australia and wa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Coach Ali returns to guide Ba

Sports
Experience...

Rt Cakobau Park to host three ma...

Sports
Nausori’s ...

Ministry works on 4,275 invalid ...

News
The Minist...

Boy, 8, electrocuted at Nadi res...

News
An 8-year-...

Sam Smith goes viral with Brit A...

Entertainment
Musician S...

Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum quest...

News
Former Pri...

Popular News

Challenges motivated Labasa to w...

Football
All sorts ...

Tigers compare Api to legend Rob...

Rugby
Wests Tige...

Injury laden Radradra is Lyon bo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Rova in Crusaders squad for Farm...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Boy, 8, electrocuted at Nadi res...

News
An 8-year-...

Speaker announces Standing Commi...

News
Speaker of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Coach Ali returns to guide Ba