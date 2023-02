Fijian Captain Roy Krishna is likely to start for Bengaluru FC against FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Friday.

Krishna missed the match against Hyderabad FC on Sunday after copping yellow cards in Bengaluru’s previous two matches.

After 19 matches, Bengaluru is currently fourth on the standing with 31 points.

The clash between Bengaluru and FC Goa will kick off at 2 am at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.