Suva, Rewa to feature twice in DFPL

CVC winners Suva and defending champs Rewa will feature twice in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this week.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that five DFPL matches will be played this week at three different venues.

Suva and Rewa will play their first DFPL match at 7pm at the Uprising Sports complex in Navua on Friday.

On Saturday, Ba will take on Nadroga at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namousau.

On Sunday, Suva will host Labasa at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay while Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa will meet at the same time at the Uprising Sports complex in Navua.

Navua will travel to Garvey Park to play Tavua at 3pm while Fiji FA is yet to confirm the venue for the match between Lautoka and Nadi.