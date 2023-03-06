Monday, March 6, 2023
Khan concerned with Suva’s attacking third  

Suva coach Babs Khan has expressed his concerns on the side’s attacking third after their 0-0 draw against Labasa in Round 2 of the Digicel Premier League match yesterday.

Khan said they missed some crucial opportunities due to their attackers’ lacking in speed and fitness level.

“We slowed the pace really down today and kept possession but that will happen if we keep possession and don’t score goals, we’ll end up in a draw.”

“It’s the area that I’m concerned about is the attacking third that we need to work on. If we could keep the ball as long as we want to but if you don’t make goals there’s no sense in playing football.”

“Playing against Labasa was not easy because they countered us throughout the match. We exposed them and some areas they exposed us but it was about taking the opportunities which we didn’t have so we didn’t win.”

Meanwhile, Khan said the team will re-group and work on a strong game plan ahead of their match against survivors Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday.

 “It’s tough to keep the boys together for training. Seven of our boys will be marching in the national camp with two players going back to Solomon and Vanuatu for their national team training.”

“Its football and I should look deep inside to see what I can do and we’ll put a team together when all the boys come back on Friday. We haven’t got a win and that’s something we are really hungry about. We have to work on all areas of football before the match against Naitasiri.”

Suva is currently in the seventh spot with one point after a loss and a draw.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
