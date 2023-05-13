Force registers bonus-point win over Drua

The Western Force registered a bonus-point win after beating the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 34-14 in Perth on Friday.

The Western Force pulled off an important win which moves them to the eighth position with three rounds to go.

The hosts made use of early possession and off a fallen lineout near the Fijian Drua line and quick ball out wide had Manasa Mataele over for a try with the conversion missed from Max Burey.

The Drua had a lax start to the contest and struggled to click.

The Force extended their lead off a scrum on the Drua five metre with Wallabies hooker Folau Fainga’a scoring in the 9th minute with Burey adding the two points for an early 12-point lead.

The Drua finally found their form and followed through with two tries in the 14th and 32nd minute to Eroni Sau and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta with halfback Frank Lomani adding two conversions.

The Force slotted a 42-minute penalty goal through Burey to regain the lead and put them in front 15-14 at the break.

The Force took full control in the second half as the Drua struggled to find their pattern once more.

Jeremy Williams scored immediately for the home side to keep them in front with Burey converting just two minutes into the restart.

The Drua failed to make use of the seldom chances given them, with both the backs and forwards just having an off day.

Fainga’a got his second try in the 63rd minute and dangerous openside flanker Carlo Tizzano scored in 75th minute as Burey converted one try.

The Force did just enough and held on to get the win.

Force: Angus Warner, Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Ryan McCauley, Michael Wells (c), Carlo Tizzano, Rahboni Vosayaco, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Manasa Mataele, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Zach Kibirge, Chase Tiatia.

Reserves: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Tim Anstee, Isi Naisarani, Ian Prior, George Poolman.



Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Jone Koroiduadua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Eroni Sau, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.