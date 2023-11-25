Work on new National Development Plan begins

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics through the Strategic Planning Office has initiated the formulation of a new National Development Plan (NDP) designed to elevate the well-being of all Fijians.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Prof Biman Prasad said that the new NDP will build on the outcomes of the Economic Summit, the Fiscal Review Committee report, the Education Summit outcomes, other plans and also new policy initiatives, including those contained in the People’s Alliance Party (PAP), National Federation Party (NFP) and Social Democratic Liberal Party Manifestos will be reviewed and factored in the new plan.

He said spanning a 3-year period from 2024 to 2026; the new NDP will also encompass a visionary 20-year plan for national development, setting ambitious long-term aspirations for Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Gounder said that the Ministry from this week starting from Tuesday 21 November 2023 commenced introductory meetings with Ministries and Agencies of Government to foster a collaborative approach towards the formulation of the new NDP.

He said furthermore, the Ministry will also reconvene the twelve (12) Thematic Working Groups (TWGs) established during the 2023 National Economic Summit in April.

This according to him ensures an ongoing, participatory, and consultative dialogue process with key stakeholders, reinforcing the commitment to inclusivity and engagement in shaping Fiji’s future.

Head of Strategic Planning Office, Kamal Gounder said that the Ministry underscores the importance of national strategic planning in navigating the complexities of today’s global landscape and the formulation of this new plan and vision will be a proactive and forward-looking approach that enables a country to harness its resources efficiently, promote social equity, and address emerging challenges.