Four in custody for drug possession

Four people have been arrested in the past few days in separate incidences for allegedly being found in possession of substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

In a statement, Police said it will beef up their drug operations as the festive season nears.

A man from Tamavua is in custody following the seizure of a white substance believed to be cocaine at his home.

Police have also seized more than $1,700 believed to be proceeds of crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations Livai Driu said yesterday, a joint operations team consisting of officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Narcotics Bureau raided the home in Tamavua, where they found a ziplock bag containing white substance believed to be cocaine.

ACP Driu said in another raid conducted by the Dog Unit and Southern Division Task Force two men were taken into custody where dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized, weighing scales, smoking apparatuses, apparatuses containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine, mobile phones and electronic gadgets believed to be stolen property.

The information was received from a member of the public after it was noticed that the occupants of two vehicles, parked along a road in Caubati, were acting in a suspicious manner.

“A joint operations team conducted a search.”

The two suspects were taken to the Valelevu Police Station, where they remain in custody.

ACP Driu added that arrests were also being made in the Northern and Western Divisions.