Four teams for inaugural women’s BOG

Four teams will participate in the inaugural women’s Battle of the Giants tournament (BOG) in Nadi next month.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal while confirming this said the best four teams from the Digicel Women’s Super League will qualify for the tournament.

“Top four clubs as of 30/07/23 from Digicel Fiji Women Super League 2023 will participate in the competition which will be played on a single round-robin format with the team finishing on top claiming the BOG 2023 title.”

Pal said the competition will be played annually with growth expected through the addition of more teams every season.

Fiji FA will provide subsidised transportation and meal expenses for the competition.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium women’s Battle of the Giants will be played on 18 and 19 at Prince Charles Park together with the men’s finals.