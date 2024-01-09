Tuesday, January 9, 2024
FRA investigations tip of the iceberg: Narube

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube.

Unity Fiji says the recent exposure of the lack of proper expenditure oversight at the Fiji Roads Authority, which had led to the sacking of its Chief Executive Officer, is only the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking to FijiLive, former Governor Reserve Bank of Fiji Savenaca Narube said Unity Fiji has been calling for a review of the Fiji Roads Authority for some time now.

Narube said billions of taxpayer’s money was poured into FRA in the name of infrastructure development, yet very little is evident where these monies are going.

He said the revelation that decisions worth millions of dollars were made via a flying minute, carry serious concerns on the overall governance of the FRA, including the board.

“One wonders how much mass of this iceberg is hidden below the surface and how many more are floating nearby.”

“Unity Fiji was the first to highlight the huge wastages of the previous government, which smacked heavily of possible corruption.”

Narube commended the Minister Responsible Ro Filipe Tuisawau for authorising a full investigation into Fiji Roads Authority and making public the Auditor-General’s report.

He cautioned the Government not to sweep this under the carpet, and bring those involved to account.

Narube said he is concerned with what he now hears from the Government of letting the past go.

“I urge the Government not to mix forgiveness and criminality together. Investigations must proceed. We must demand that good governance and accountability be the cornerstones of our lives,” Narube said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
