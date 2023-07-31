Monday, July 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FRCS anticipates revenue to surpass $3B

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) is certain it will meet and exceed its $3 billion target, projected for the 2022-2023 financial year.

Speaking to FijiLive, outgoing chief executive Mark Dixon said based on projections and vigorous revenue collection method, FRCS has been hitting its target beyond the quarterly basis.

Dixon said he is looking forward to the end of the month statement, which will indicate this.

“It will be the first time that FRCS has ever sort of toppled that $3 billion marked for revenue collections,” Dixon added.

He attributed that organisations’ success to its implementations of sound fiscal policies and management in place and this has set them on an upward trend that allows for FRCS to progress forward.

Government ends its 2022-2023 financial year today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Two new Supreme Court judges

Two new Supreme Court Judges were sworn in at the State House today...
Rugby

Naikore gets double in Cowboys maid...

A double to new recruit Vitalina Naikore has seen the North Queensl...
News

Drug peddlers to be sentenced today...

Two-men, who were arrested and charged in Lautoka in July 2015 for ...
Football

‘The Ball’ arrives in F...

The 85th Ordinary Congress ended on a high today with the signing a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two new Supreme Court judges

News
Two new Su...

Naikore gets double in Cowboys m...

Rugby
A double t...

Drug peddlers to be sentenced to...

News
Two-men, w...

‘The Ball’ arrives i...

Football
The 85th O...

PAP leaders discharged by Suva C...

News
The Fiji I...

Mapusua says Fiji is quality sid...

PNC
Manu Samoa...

Popular News

Region unites for climate action...

News
Sixteen Pa...

We are not meeting with Oppositi...

News
Social Dem...

Fiji in tough pool for Futsal Na...

Football
The Jerry ...

We are moving forward, says Mali...

News
Acting Ele...

Toddler drowns in Tailevu: Polic...

News
A one-year...

Saukuru visits Silktails Aus bas...

Rugby
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Sangam Mahamariamma Firewalking Temple