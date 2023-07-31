FRCS anticipates revenue to surpass $3B

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) is certain it will meet and exceed its $3 billion target, projected for the 2022-2023 financial year.

Speaking to FijiLive, outgoing chief executive Mark Dixon said based on projections and vigorous revenue collection method, FRCS has been hitting its target beyond the quarterly basis.

Dixon said he is looking forward to the end of the month statement, which will indicate this.

“It will be the first time that FRCS has ever sort of toppled that $3 billion marked for revenue collections,” Dixon added.

He attributed that organisations’ success to its implementations of sound fiscal policies and management in place and this has set them on an upward trend that allows for FRCS to progress forward.

Government ends its 2022-2023 financial year today.