Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 2017-2018 fiscal year

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8 billion in net tax revenue, recording a growth of $252.8 million for the 2017-2018 Annual Report.

This is a 9.8 per cent increase from the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

This has been highlighted in a Review Report on the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service 2017 – 2018 Annual Report, presented by the Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Tubuna said FRCS has introduced a Standard Interpretation Guideline that is a useful instrument that enables taxpayers to understand the technical interpretations made by FRCS.

During the debate on the review report, Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad said that the $.8 billion tax revenue, accounted for 87.3 per cent of total Government revenue.

Prof Prasad said the total revenue – VAT is leading the revenue collection with a contribution of 27.9 per cent, followed by income tax at 26.5 per cent.

“It is imperative for the Government to do tax reforms, streamline and re-evaluate some tax exemptions and incentives and encourage self-regulation to improve tax compliance with the Medium-Term Fiscal Strategy that we have already presented to Parliament.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also added that in the formation of the Coalition Government, there has been a sense of exuberance, there has been a sense of confidence, there has been a sense of optimism, and there has been a sense of freedom in Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship b...

The Fiji Football Association has received a staggering $600,000 sp...
Football

Four teams confirmed for Melanesian...

Four teams will participate in the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which...
NRL

Sims shift to interchange for Roost...

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims has shifted to start from the Melb...
Fiji Parliament

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2022...

Government Ministries have spent over $12 million on advertising wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorshi...

Football
The Fiji F...

Four teams confirmed for Melanes...

Football
Four teams...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji has support for sustainable...

Fiji Parliament
The Green ...

Popular News

Wisconsin first-grade bans Cyrus...

Entertainment
Miley Cyru...

Fiji Airways is ready to reinsta...

News
Prime Mini...

Bolaca puts Fiji into Hong Kong ...

Hong Kong 7s
A crucial ...

We cannot afford catch-up rugby:...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Shakira moves to Miami with her ...

Entertainment
Shakira is...

Fatigue was a let down for Navua...

Football
Navua coac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship boost