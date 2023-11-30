Thursday, November 30, 2023
Fuel prices to fall, gas to cost more this Xmas

Fuel prices will decrease from tomorrow, Friday 1 December 2023 while Fijians will have to fork out a little more from their pockets for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products this Christmas.

The price of motor spirit falls from $3.18 per litre to $3.02, price of premix decreases by 20 cents per litre from $3.03 to $2.83, kerosene price drops from $2.36 per litre to $2.22 while the price of diesel reduces by 13 cents from $3.03 to $2.90 per litre.

A 4.5kg cylinder of gas will now cost $15.82, which is an increase of 27 cents, A 12kg cylinder price increases from $41.46 to $42.18, the price of bulk gas increases by 5 cents to $3.25 per kg while the price of autogas increases from $2.25 to $2.28 per litre.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
