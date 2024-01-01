Govt has leaders with clear vision, says Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government has leaders with a clear vision and determination to look beyond our past.

In his New Year message, Prof Prasad said they have a unified approach.

“We have resolved many contentious issues.”

“We have restored fundamental rights and freedoms of the media, our civil servants and other workers, trade unions and all our people.”

“And we will continue doing so through dialogue, negotiation and consultation.”

“These are basic tenets of a genuine democracy and a government that is compassionate, kind, caring and empathises with our people at all times.”

He said an example of this is the fact that beginning on 10 January over $41 million will be disbursed as Back to School assistance where every student from pre-school to Year 13, who comes from a family earning a combined income of less than $50,000 per annum, will receive $200 to prepare for the new school year.