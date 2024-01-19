Govt is controling $200m fuel rebate exposure: Kamikamica

The Government will continue to pay an annual $40 million for the next three years to control a $200 million fuel rebate exposure, left by the previous administration.

In a media conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica said this was discovered by the Coalition Government, straight after they came into power in December 2022.

Kamikamica questioned why would anyone commit to certain things as a Government when they do not have the ability to service its commitment.

The Minister was responding to comments by the former Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum,against the current Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Kamikamica called on Sayed-Khaiyum to look into the mirror before casting stones.

“Before the former Attorney-General starts talking about economic management, I suggest he looks at his own background,” he said.

He also highlighted that the previous Government, through the Fiji Roads Authority, left $50 million in unpaid bills with contractors.

Kamikamica said it is clear that what they tried to do was spend money for the 2022 General Election and when they got over the line, they would continue to hide it and keep going.

“So any comments from Sayed-Khaiyum about economic management, I am sad to say that it is not relevant because he has let this country down.”

He said the Coalition Government is trying to grow the economy in order to decrease debt to GDP ratio, which he said was the fastest way to address debt in Fiji.

Kamikamica said a bigger economy, topped by economic growth, would make debt to GDP ratio become more sustainable.

This he said would allow the Government to spend more money on what it intends with sound fiscal policies.

“Sayed-Khaiyum has brought us to this level of debt. I have no time for his comments on social media, because it is through his mismanagement that we are now facing,” Kamikamica said.