Friday, April 21, 2023
Grassroots people should not be ignored: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is useless to hold a National Economic Summit if policies made do not reflect the needs of people on the grassroots level.

Speaking to the media outside the CID Headquarters, Sayed-Khaiyum said that you cannot have a few people living in Suva come to this Summit and ignore grassroots people.

Sayed-Khaiyum said what you need to understand is that people are investing in a country; people need to feel confident to buying new homes or people outside feel confident to invest in a country where there is stability in respect to the rule of law.

He said people feel confident if there is security from an economic standpoint that leads to prosperity and a lot more investment.

“On one hand you have the Prime Minister saying one thing and his Minister for Finance says the opposite. It gives a worrisome from an economic perspective,” Sayed-Khaiyum added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
