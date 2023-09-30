Ground unavailability hinders T/Naitasiri’s prep

Unavailability of training ground is one of the major hindrance Tailevu Naitasiri is currently facing in its preparation for the upcoming Courts Inter District Championship in Suva next month.

Coach Priyant Mannu said they have been unable to train up to the maximum level as they do not have access to a good training venue for the last two weeks.

“We had been training at Ratu Cakobau Ground 1 and Dilkusha School ground but because of the adverse weather, we were stopped from training at the two venues understanding it would damage the grounds as well.”

“The boys have been advised to do personal training but then again, IDC is coming up so we need to train collectively then only we will be able to know the strengths and weaknesses we have in the team.”

“The major need right now is to have access to a proper training ground where we could continue our training rather than changing our training venue daily because our players have work and study commitments plus daily traveling expenses.”

The side finished seventh in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this year with 24 points and Mannu revealed there are a few niggling injuries the team is currently trying to overcome.

“Our league standing is motivating the players to continue giving their best and go a level better compared to BOG.”

“We have two solid weeks to prepare for the tournament and we hope the weather allows us to continue our outdoor training as a team.”

“We have a few injuries in the team and we are giving enough time to our players to recover ahead of the IDC.”

“We can’t afford to take any injuries into IDC because it is the last tournament of the year and every team will come threatening.”

The Sky Blues are drawn in Group A with Lautoka, Labasa and Ba.