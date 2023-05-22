Monday, May 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Growers to receive record cane payment

Cane growers are set to receive a record cane payment this year for the 2022 harvesting season after being short-changed by more than a total of $13.870 million for the previous three seasons.

The payment is now above the guaranteed price of $85 per tonne for the first time in 4 years.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said following the announcement of the 4th cane payment of $7.11 per tonne of cane, the total so far for the 2022 season is $85.26 per tonne.

Prof Prasad said both he and Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh are confident of a record price for the 2022 season when the final or wash-up payment is paid out in October.

“This should shut up critics, particularly the parliamentary opposition and those singing from the rooftops outside parliament, lying about the Coalition Government’s commitment towards growers and their families.”

He said since the former Fiji First Government introduced the guaranteed price in June 2018, $85 per tonne was paid only once.

“That was in October 2018, a few weeks before the November 2018 elections. It was clearly electioneering.”

“Because from 2019 to 2021 seasons, growers didn’t receive $85 per tonne as guaranteed. For 3 seasons they were short-changed. Growers lost a total of $13,870,183.40 under Fiji First.”

“This was a massive betrayal of cane growers by the former Fiji First Government that paid lip-service to their plight and kicked them to their guts.”

He said the Coalition Government is now re-setting the direction of the sugar industry, which was the lifeblood of our economy for over a century.

“And the first step towards this objective of revival of the industry and rejuvenating the confidence of growers is to fulfill the commitment of the guaranteed price of $85 per tonne.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Pacific leaders urged to speak bold...

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has urged Pacific le...
Entertainment

I am Tongi crowned American Idol wi...

18-year-old Hawaiian artist I am Tongi was today crowned the winner...
Rugby

Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo says Swire Shipping Fijian Drua capta...
Entertainment

Jessie J announces birth of son

British singer Jessie J has revealed via Instagram that she's welco...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pacific leaders urged to speak b...

News
Papua New ...

I am Tongi crowned American Idol...

Entertainment
18-year-ol...

Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Rugby
Waratahs w...

Jessie J announces birth of son

Entertainment
British si...

Kim Kardashian says parenting is...

Entertainment
Kim Kardas...

Man wanted in stabbing case arre...

News
The suspec...

Popular News

Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Football
Host Nadi ...

Wallaroos are wary of Fijian fla...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Fiji Airways announces additiona...

Business
Just over ...

$286k budget for GCC meeting

News
Next week’...

FijiFirst suspended, MP’s ...

News
The Speake...

Suva to face AS Pirae in OCL sem...

Sports
Suva will ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Pacific leaders urged to speak boldly