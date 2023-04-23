Sunday, April 23, 2023
Growth is pivot, sectors to work in sync

DPM and Minister for Finance, Prof. Biman Prasad speaks during the opening of the National Economic Summit at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that for the last 100 days, government has  been working hard to create a better investment environment to augur well for the economy.

Speaking at the National Council Meeting hosted by the Fiji Trades Union Congress, Prof Prasad said Government recognises that there are some serious challenges that we face and some of them have been articulated very well.

The deputy Prime Minister also indicated that to reduce our debt and to look after our people, we have to also grow the economy, and we have to maintain industrial relations harmony as well.

“As I have said, we are going to review the minimum wages, we are going to make sure that our social protection policies or assistance to our vulnerable people are much more targeted and ensure that those who deserve to get the benefit.”

Prof Prasad said that Government will diversify the economy and will make sure our various sectors are supported and will create an economy that will not only help us reduce our debt.

He said this will also allow Government to invest intensively in Fiji’s infrastructure like health, water, roads, and other areas.

“Union leaders in Fiji have always been responsible and assured employers, investors, and those looking to invest in Fiji of a mature trade union leadership and culture. I urge you to work tirelessly and get as many people to be part of this movement. To be able to work together not only amongst yourself but with Government and with the employers,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
