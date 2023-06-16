Friday, June 16, 2023
Hard to predict FACT winner, says Singh

Football guru, US based former national mentor Gurjit Singh says it is hard to predict the winner of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT as all four semifinalists are good and have prepared well to claim the first title of the season.

Singh, who has coached and assisted Labasa, Lautoka and Rewa in the past said the four districts worked hard to qualify and will leave no stones unturned when they take the field at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

“All four are tournament teams. Lautoka last won in 2002 and it has been a long wait for them. They beat Nasinu in penalties in that final and I was coaching Nasinu at that time.”

“It’s long overdue for them and they have a very experienced team with some of the best finishers.”

“Ba as traditional giants has also not won the Fiji FACT for a while. It still sits fresh in my mind how we toppled them at home when Suva won the title at Govind Park in 2012,” said Singh.

He said Rewa’s unbeaten run this season also makes the side a top contender while Labasa as always will be a crowd favourite and will not lack support.

“Rewa has been dominant and they can surely turn the heat on while Labasa is also very good in tournaments and they can easily put on their best show and win big matches.

Meanwhile, Hyperchem Pharmacy sponsored Lautoka will take on Extra Supermarket Labasa in the first semifinal at 2pm while AK Plumbing/Glamada Investments Rewa will battle against Rooster Chicken Ba in the second semifinal at 4.30pm.

The grand final will be played at 3pm on Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
