Hayne could be stripped of Medals, NRL honours

Photo Courtesy: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

The NRL is expected to make a call on rescinding the honours Jarryd Hayne received throughout his career after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

The 35-year-old who has links to Fiji had a colourful career, playing in the NRL, for NSW, Australia and Fiji in rugby league, the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL and Rugby Sevens for Fiji.

He was on Tuesday found guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent relating an incident on 2018 NRL Grand Final night.

Hayne now faces a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in jail.

The latest decision leaves the NRL in a tricky position as Hayne twice won its top award, the Dally M Medal, in both 2009 and 2014.

On top of his two Dally M Medals, Hayne made the Team of the Year three times. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 2006.

Hayne was also twice awarded the Eels’ player of the year.

The NRL has not revealed its plans but NRL supremo Peter V’landys has spoken on the issue previously.

In 2021 when he was first convicted before he was successful in appealing the first guilty verdict, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys announced the league would consider wiping Hayne from the sport’s history.

At the time, V’landys said the league would have a conversation about Hayne’s honours after the appeal process.

“No it’s not hard to take them away but we don’t want to prejudice the legal process,” V’landys told 2GB Radio.

Another issue is that Hayne would be eligible for Parramatta life membership next year, as players have to be retired for five years before being nominated.

The Daily Telegraph reported: “Privately, the club is unsure Hayne would be nominated. If he was, it is highly unlikely Hayne would be ratified as a Parramatta life member.”

Hayne had a stellar career in the NRL, playing 214 matches, 23 State of Origins and 11 Tests for Australia.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
