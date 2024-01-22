Heavy rain alert in force for Fiji Group

A Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for the whole of Fiji Group as an active trough of low pressure is expected to develop to the west of Fiji and gradually move east over country and affect most parts from later Wednesday till early Friday.

The Nadi Weather Office says occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms are expected from Wednesday afternoon or evening and localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

There is also chance of river flooding.

Afternoon or evening thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls and possible flash flooding is expected to continue, especially over the Central Division, Nadroga/Navosa province, interior of Ba, southern Bua and Cakaudrove province.

Meanwhile, a moist northwesterly wind flow prevails over the Fiji Group.

This is creating unsettled weather with very humid conditions.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are common, especially over the Central Division, Nadroga/Navosa province, interior of Ba,southern Bua and Cakaudrove province. Isolated heavy falls in the afternoon and evening with possible flash flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas are expected to continue in these locations through later this week.

The risk of flooding is elevated due to saturated ground conditions from the rainfall events of the past few days.

Conditions are expected to ease from Friday, but isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may continue.